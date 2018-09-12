Midnight Run (USA) in Ireland, 20-27 Sept. 2018
Midnight Run, who will be headlining the 10th Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival in Scotland at the end of this month. Thanks to John Nyhan, this fine hard-core traditional band will be playing eight shows in Ireland before Moniaive. John supplies the following introduction and schedule:
Midnight Run are a hard-driving, high-energy bluegrass band from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with a passion for classic bluegrass and country music. Their influences come from Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs, Jimmy Martin, Del McCoury, George Jones, and Merle Haggard.
'With Midnight Run, it is not only about the music, but connecting with the audience and leaving them with a memory that will last a lifetime.'
Thurs. 20th: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway, 9.30 p.m.; tel. 093 354 54
Fri. 21st: O Gliasain's Pub, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m.
Admission is free to this concert as it is in conjunction with Culture Night 2018. The concert will be preceded by a talk - with music and song - on the Irish connection and influence on bluegrass. With participation by Midnight Run and Irish traditional musicians. A concert will then follow with Midnight Run. Tel. 086 846 4509
Sat. 22nd: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 051 391 656
Sun. 23rd: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 029 56 239, 087 792 1771
Mon. 24th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
Tues. 25th: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22 566
Wed. 26th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
Thurs. 27th: Lissan House, Drumgrass Rd, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 02886 763 312 or Eventbrite online.
For further details on the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
