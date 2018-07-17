Midnight Run (USA) in Ireland, 21-7 Sept. 2018
Three months ago, on 8 April, the BIB reported that Midnight Run (also on Facebook) from east Tennessee would be headliners for this year's 10th Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival in Scotland (28-30 Sept. 2018), and that they were looking for a few support dates, spending the week before Moniaive touring in Ireland, if possible.
Thanks to Richard Thompson for drawing our attention to Midnight Run's online tour schedule, which now shows the following dates in Ireland:
Fri. 21st Sept.: Jack Gleason's, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30—10.30 p.m.
Sat. 22nd: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 7.00 p.m.
Sun. 23rd: The Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 7.00 p.m.
Mon. 24th: Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 7.00 p.m. (venue TBA)
Tues. 25th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 7.00 p.m.
Thurs. 27th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 7.00 p.m.
These start times should be checked with the venues; 7.00 p.m. seems unusually early.
Midnight Run have much in common with the Po' Ramblin' Boys, also from east Tennessee (strongly recommended by Jan Michielsen of 4 Wheel Drive, who is hard to please), whom we hope to see in Ireland next year. Their press kit says:
Midnight Run is a high-energy, high-lonesome, Tennessee-based bluegrass band, set out to keep tradition alive by creating a band that’s steeped in the rich roots of bluegrass music, all while including influences from outside the genre. Originating in the Gateway of the Great Smoky Mountains, Midnight Run began its journey in February of 2015, as a house band for Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Now, with over 200 shows a year, they find themselves playing to audiences from all over the world.
Two videos from Midnight Run's live performances at the Distillery are on their press kit web page, and more are on YouTube. For more information, contact Midnight Run through their website.
