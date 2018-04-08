Midnight Run (USA) en route to Moniaive, Sept. 2018
L-r: Colton Powers, Seth Mulder, Jasper Lorentzen, Jereme Brown
Just two months ago the BIB learned with regret that the Po' Ramblin' Boys from east Tennessee (strongly recommended by Jan Michielsen of 4 Wheel Drive, who is not easily satisfied) would not, after all, be coming to Ireland in 2017 - though a tour by them is still expected next year. It's now a pleasure to learn that as far as fifty per cent of the Po' Ramblin' Boys is concerned, we may not have to wait that long.
Seth Mulder (mandolin, vocals), Jereme Brown (guitar, vocals), Colton Powers (banjo, vocals), and Jasper Lorentzen (upright bass) are Midnight Run, also from east Tennessee; and as it happens, Jasper and Jereme are also members of the Po' Ramblin' Boys, playing bass and banjo respectively.
Midnight Run (also on Facebook) are the headliners for the 10th Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival, to be held in Moniaive, south-west Scotland, this coming autumn (28-30 Sept. 2018). Thanks to Seth Mulder for the news that they are looking for a few support dates to make their tour a success, and would like to spend the week prior to the Moniaive festival touring in Ireland, working their way up to Northern Ireland. Seth sends this excerpt from the band's press kit:
Midnight Run is a high-energy, high-lonesome, Tennessee-based bluegrass band, set out to keep tradition alive by creating a band that’s steeped in the rich roots of bluegrass music, all while including influences from outside the genre.
Originating in the Gateway of the Great Smoky Mountains, Midnight Run began its journey in February of 2015, as a house band for Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Now, with over 200 shows a year, they find themselves playing to audiences from all over the world.
Two videos from Midnight Run's live performances at the Distillery are on their press kit web page, and more are on YouTube. For bookings and more information, contact Midnight Run through their website. They should not be confused with the Midnight Run Band, a wedding band based in north Kilkenny.
