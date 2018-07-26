Kentucky and Ohio come to Dublin, 29 July 2018
Price Sisters, Lauren and Leanna (see the BIB for two days ago), are keeping busy while in Ireland. Yesterday their free matinee concert in the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena with Raymond McLain and Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) students was followed by a session in the Adare House Hotel at 8.30 p.m.; today the ensemble are giving a free evening concert at the Braid.
And thanks to Ronnie Norton for the news that the ensemble - Raymond McLain, the Price Sisters, and the Woodsheep, four KCTM students - will be giving the Summer Choral Concert of the Pearse Lyons Whiskey Distillery, 121-2 James St., Dublin, at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday 29 July. As in Ballymena, the performance will be free but ticketed; tickets can be booked here. There will be a raffle in aid of St Vincent de Paul, The Liberties, Dublin; and the Distillery's 'Summer cocktail' will be available at the bar. Full details of the artists and the event are on the Distillery's website.
PS: After the Highlight review for the Price Sisters' album in the latest issue of Bluegrass Unlimited, mandolin maestro Mike Compton has commented 'Very nice review in BU, ladies. Well deserved' on their Facebook.
