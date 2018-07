Ronnie Norton for the news that the ensemble - Raymond McLain, the Price Sisters, and the free but ticketed; tickets can be booked raffle in aid of St Vincent de Paul, The Liberties, Dublin; and the Distillery's 'Summer cocktail' will be available at the bar. Full details of the artists and the event are on the And thanks tofor the news that the ensemble - Raymond McLain, the Price Sisters, and the Woodsheep , four KCTM students - will be giving the Summer Choral Concert of the Pearse Lyons Whiskey Distillery , 121-2 James St., Dublin, at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday 29 July. As in Ballymena, the performance will be; tickets can be booked here . There will be a, The Liberties, Dublin; and the Distillery's 'Summer cocktail' will be available at the bar. Full details of the artists and the event are on the Distillery's website

The Price Sisters and(see the BIB for two days ago ), are keeping busy while in Ireland. Yesterday their free matinee concert in the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena with Raymond McLain and Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) students was followed by a session in the Adare House Hotel at 8.30 p.m.; today the ensemble are giving a free evening concert at the Braid.PS: After the Highlight review for the Price Sisters' album in the latest issue of, mandolin maestro Mike Compton has commented 'Very nice review in BU, ladies. Well deserved' on their Facebook.

