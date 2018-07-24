The Price Sisters in Ireland
The Price Sisters (right of centre) with the Mayor of Mid and East
Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar (centre, seated)
The BIB reported two days ago on the two free concerts that will be given at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, tomorrow and Thursday, by Raymond McLain with students of his from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music in Morehead, KY, and the Price Sisters - whose motto on their website is 'Traditional Bluegrass music inspired by Bill Monroe'.
The Price Sisters, unfortunately, don't seem to be scheduled for any other formal dates in Ireland, but as their Facebook reveals, they haven't been idle since flying into Dublin. The photo below shows them at the Crosskeys Inn (est. 1654) in Co. Antrim.
video shows them playing 'Road to Columbus' with Brendan Hendry and Jonathan Toman, among others; and the latest post (at the time of this writing) on their Facebook speaks of a master class at the Braid tonight.
