Historic mandolin for sale
This Bluegrass Today feature by John Lawless on Banjo Ben's General Store in Washburn, Missouri, shows how the store offers instruments, accessories, and instruction. Ben Clark, Robbie Boone, and Jake Stogdill emphasise (in the accompanying video) that they don't sell anything they would not want to own themselves.
While one of the store's main aims is to help people who are new to playing, the present stock includes the custom F-style 'Gibson' mandolin (see photo) made for Dean Webb of the Dillards, who died exactly a month ago today (see the BIB for 5 July). This historic instrument is offered for $4,995 with hard shell case.
Labels: For sale / wanted, History, Instruction, Instruments, Mandolin, Shops, Suppliers
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home