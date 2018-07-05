Dean Webb of the Dillards
Dillards (shown on the right of this image), who died on 2 Aug. 2010.
The BIB now learns with great regret of the death last Saturday (30 June) of Roy Dean Webb (on the left of the image). He too was a founder member of the Dillards, an immensely influential band whose TV appearances, recordings aimed at the young folk-music audience, and performances in the western USA, reached wider audiences outside the established bluegrass areas. Their Elektra album Pickin' and fiddlin' with Byron Berline was the first LP of traditional fiddle tunes backed by a bluegrass band.
A major feature on Dean Webb's career by Richard Thompson, with two videos, is on Bluegrass Today. Douglas Flint 'Doug' Dillard died on 16 May 2012, leaving Rodney Adean Dillard as the only surviving member of the original quartet. The Dillards were collectively inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2009 (see the IBMM publication The Bluegrass Hall of Fame: inductee biographies 1991-2014, pp 176-81).
