Today (5 July) the BIB calendar marks the birth in 1928 ofof the Dillards (shown on the right of this image), who died on 2 Aug. 2010.The BIB now learns with great regret of the death last Saturday (30 June) of(on the left of the image). He too was a founder member of the Dillards, an immensely influential band whose TV appearances, recordings aimed at the young folk-music audience, and performances in the western USA, reached wider audiences outside the established bluegrass areas. Their Elektra albumwithwas the first LP of traditional fiddle tunes backed by a bluegrass band.A major feature on Dean Webb's career by, with two videos, is on Bluegrass Today died on 16 May 2012, leaving Rodney Adean Dillard as the only surviving member of the original quartet. The Dillards were collectively inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2009 (see the IBMM publication, pp 176-81).

