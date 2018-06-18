New recordings from the Punch Brothers
7 June about the concert by the Punch Brothers (USA) in Dublin this coming November, John Lawless has published on Bluegrass Today a feature on the band's new album All ashore, due for release on 20 July. The feature includes two videos: one showing the band performing the song 'It's all part of the plan' (also on YouTube), and one an audio recording of the instrumental track 'Three dots and a dash'.
Labels: CDs, concerts, Media, Video, Visiting bands
