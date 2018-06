Following the BIB post of 7 June about the concert by the Punch Brothers (USA) in Dublin this coming November,has published on Bluegrass Today a feature on the band's new album, due for release on 20 July. The feature includes two videos: one showing the band performing the song 'It's all part of the plan' (also on YouTube ), and one an audio recording of the instrumental track 'Three dots and a dash'.

Labels: CDs, concerts, Media, Video, Visiting bands