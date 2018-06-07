Punch Brothers at the NCH, Dublin, 19 Nov. 2018
National Concert Hall (NCH) in Dublin announces as part of its 2018/19 schedule that the Punch Brothers (USA) - Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher - will be in concert at the NCH on 19 November 2018, at 8.00 p.m. in the Main Auditorium. Tickets (€30, €27.50, and €25, with 10% discount for Friends of the NCH) will be on pre-sale from tomorrow, 8 June. Full details, together with bio notes on the band and the projects of individual members, and a 21-minute performance video, are on the NCH event page.
The concert in Dublin will come as part of a tour in Europe; they will have played in Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, and the UK beforehand.
