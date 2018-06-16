Jeff Scroggins & Colorado in Ireland, 19-22 July 2018
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado will also be here for a few days as they will be nearby playing England and Scotland. They could not miss out on the opportunity of coming to Ireland. Here are the details of their tour.
Thurs. 19th July: Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor concert with barbecue in a beautiful area which has a seventh-century well. If weather not suitable, it will take place in the Old Schoolhouse. Tel. 087 414 8651
Fri. 20th: Mannion's Pub, Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m., tel. 087 229 6018
Sat. 21st-Sun. 22nd: Ardara Bluegrass Festival, Ardara, Co. Donegal. Tel. 087 690 0714
Ardara Festival definitely has some heavy hitters. It should be great to see and hear the McLains and Jeff Scroggins and Co. performing in the headline concert on the Saturday of the festival. Also the jamming between them should be great.
The photo above shows Jeff Scroggins (banjo) and his son Tristan (mandolin), Greg Blake (guitar), Ellie Hakanson (fiddle), and Isaac Callendar (bass). Mark Schatz, who has recently played bass with the band, is currently caring for his wife Eileen Carson (see the BIB for 24 May 2018). John will confirm who will be on bass with the band as soon as possible.
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado begin their tour in Norway on 10 July and will then play three dates in Britain before coming to Ireland.
