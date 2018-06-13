Hot Rock Pilgrims to Rotterdam
Following the BIB's feature three months ago about the free-admission 8th Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival, John Lawless has posted about the festival on Bluegrass Today, with special attention to the US headliners Tony Trischka and Mike Marshall. The many other acts taking part include the Hot Rock Pilgrims, now on tour in Ireland after wowing last weekend's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival.
The Rotterdam festival will be held on 22-4 June on the Pijnackerplein in Rotterdam-Noord, the Netherlands. The founder and chief organiser is Guido de Groot, shown (right) in Marieke Odekerken's photo published in High lonesome below sea level: faces and stories of bluegrass music in the Netherlands (2015; text by Loes van Schaijk).
