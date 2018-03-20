Tony Trischka, Mike Marshall at Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival, 22-4 June 2018
If you come away from this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (8-10 June) with an insatiable desire for more, consider the free-admission 8th Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival (22-4 June), held on the Pijnackerplein in Rotterdam-Noord, the Netherlands. Last week the organising team issued their first e-newsletter for this year's event, and they have just followed up with an announcement that Tony Trischka (below) will make a one-off European appearance at the Festival, performing in concert (with Mike Marshall as guest artist on mandolin) and giving a banjo workshop for amateur and (semi-) professional players.
ArtistWorks.com and the Deering Banjos website. The full lineup for the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival will be announced soon.
