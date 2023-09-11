Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival needs your help!
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival has been running for the past 17 years and it has played an integral part in preserving and promoting folk, bluegrass, and American old-time music in Ireland.
Over the years we have been able to gradually increase the calibre of our acts, present new acts for the Irish audience, and grow the festival’s offering, while maintaining the original format and ticket prices.
We have proven to be a large contributor to the local economy and have offered platforms to local, national, and international acts.
The growing cost of running the festival has proven to be challenging, and for the first time ever, we are looking for your help and support to ensure the future and continuous growth of the quality of the festival.
We would really appreciate anything you can afford to donate, so we can continue to showcase the best of folk, bluegrass, and old-time music, and of course, so we can welcome you all back to our beautiful little town on the west coast of Ireland!
Thanks in advance,
Uri and team
