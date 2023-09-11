Watery Hill Boys at The Moorings, Bellanaleck, 16 Sept. 2023
Watery Hill Boys of Drogheda, Co. Louth, for the news that the band will be playing at The Moorings (also on Facebook), 156 Derrylin Rd, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT92 2BA, from 8.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. this coming Saturday, 16 September.
The Moorings is an award-winning restaurant on the shores of Lough Erne, where the Watery Hill Boys played earlier this year (see the BIB for 24 Apr. 2023) in memory of John Watson.
