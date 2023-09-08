Views and news of past visitors to Ireland
First, the views. In photo features from US festivals that have appeared on Bluegrass Today over the past week, you can see numerous excellent pictures of (among other leading figures in bluegrass) the Del McCoury Band (or the Travelin' McCourys plus Del), and the Henhouse Prowlers; the Lonesome River Band, Dailey & Vincent, and A.J. Lee & Blue Summi; Kenny & Amanda Smith; and Michael Cleveland and Brooke & Darin Aldridget.
Steep Canyon Rangers (right) announce the release of their latest album, Morning shift. Their press release states: 'So much about our music has been about staying focused and under control, but what stands out on this recording are the moments where there was no choice but to get outside of yourself and go on instinct.' They are releasing it this weekend at the 17th Annual Mountain Song Festival in Brevard, NC.
© Richard Hawkins
