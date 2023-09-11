Two Time Polka: September-October gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:
Sun. 17th Sept.: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, midnight-2.00 a.m., adm. free
Fri. 22nd: Culture Night, Old Market Bar, Bandon, Co. Cork, 9.45-11.15 p/m., adm. free (but a ticket is required for entry. Booking link - FREE tickets)
Sat. 23rd: Blue Haven, Kinsale, Co. Cork, 10 p.m.-midnight, adm. free
Sun. 1st Oct.: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, midnight-2.00 a.m., adm. free (part of Cork Folk Festival)
Sun. 8th: ZydecoSwamp, Molenstraat 58a, Raamsdonk, the Netherlands, 7.00-8.30 p.m. Doors 2.30 p.m.. adm. €7.50
Our next mail will include details of our gigs at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Check our website for all gig details.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
© Richard Hawkins
