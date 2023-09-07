Special C. to kick off IBMA WOB 2023
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announce that this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, will open on Tuesday 26 September ('Sept 27' in the image above is a typo) with a Kickoff Party hosted by our old friends the Special Consensus, who have since 1995 visited Ireland more than any other bluegrass band in the world. The IBMA press release states:
Join Special Consensus, along with some special guests, for a special kickoff event at IBMA World of Bluegrass on Tuesday, September 26th at the Lincoln Theatre. Special Consensus has received six IBMA awards, as well as two GRAMMY nominations. We all know Special C likes to make things fun, so don’t miss this party as a great start to the week of music. And who knows, it might even be someone’s birthday!
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Conventions, Festivals, IBMA, Visiting bands
