September 2023 BU
Bluegrass Unlimited magazine has Bobby Osborne on the cover, and much of the contents of the issue is devoted to aspects of Bobby's life and career. Bill Conger contributes a six-page biographical article; Nancy Posey writes on C.J. Lewandowski of the Po' Ramblin' Boys and the work of preserving Bobby's legacy; and Scott Napier recalls episodes in his thirty years' friendship with Bobby. The December issue of BU will have a similar focus on Jesse McReynolds.
Other articles in the September issue include Cathy Fink on the songwriting of Ola Belle Reed; the song 'Kentucky morning' written by Darrell Scott and recorded by Bobby Osborne; Sandy Hatley on the work of John Holder as a premier bluegrass soundman; Bill Conger again, with an article on Ashby Frank; and the tale of restoring a badly damaged 1922 Gibson A-2 mandolin. The review section includes Mike England's review of the album The UK & Ireland dobro celebration, which includes the work of Johnny Gleeson, Colin Henry, and Ted Ponsonby.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home