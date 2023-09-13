One for the audience
Playing in bars is traditionally part of the bluegrass life. Doing it in this country can carry the additional burden that - even more than in the USA - a solidly bluegrass repertoire is likely to be unfamiliar to the audience, and making the connection between band and audience is consequently that mugh harder. One possible way round the problem is shown by the recent single release from Pinecastle Records by Robert Hale - a remake of the Stonewall Jackson hit 'I washed my hands in muddy water', which (like many country songs) works perfectly well as bluegrass and will be familiar to country music fans. The recording can be heard on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
