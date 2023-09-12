Nickel Creek (and more) at Bristol Rhythm & Roots
For those who saw Nickel Creek at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on 30 August - and also for those who didn't but wish they had - Bluegrass Today has many dramatic and evocative photos of them, taken by Bryce LaFoon at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Bristol, TN/VA, last weekend. Other artists in the photo gallery include Sierra Hull, Marty Stuart, and their bands.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Photographs, Visiting bands
