'See photos from the Earl Scruggs Music Festival at the Tryon International Equestrian Center', a load of excellent shots by several photographers, taken at last weekend's Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Mill Spring, NC. The many artists shown include Tony Trischka (right), supreme player, composer, teacher, and communicator on all things banjo and bluegrass, whom many here will remember from his performances and workshops at the Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals in Longford. He organised for the festival an Earl Scruggs Revue Tribute Band. The photo above is by Greg Heisler. Next year's Earl Scruggs Music Festival is scheduled for 30 Aug.-1 Sept. 2024.
