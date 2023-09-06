Michael J. Miles newsletter
Michael J. Miles (USA) announces in his latest e-newsletter that the concert for the release of his new album American Bach revisited will be on 17 Sept., after which he will be travelling
to Prague and Berlin and Kothen, Germany - the town where Bach lived when at age 35, as the newly widowed single father of four, he wrote the cello suites and the violin partitas! I just have to drink some of the water there!
Two videos are on the newsletter, together with a link to the new album and full details of Michael's workshop schedules for clawhammer banjo and fingerstyle guitar.
Labels: Instruction, Recordings, Video, Visiting players, Workshops
