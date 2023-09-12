12 September 2023

Michael J. Miles - finding banjo chords all over the neck

The Deering Banjo Company announce episode 4 of Michael J. Miles's online clawhammer banjo workshop. In this 36-minute episode Michael, together with Deering's David Bandrowski, shows thirty-seven ways to play G, C, and D triad chords. The episode can now be seen on YouTube.

Deering also draw attention to an instruction book by Joseph Weidlich, Round Peak clawhammer banjo: traditional Appalachian fiddle tunes from Surry Count, NC, available from Deering for $19.99; and to their Vega Vintage Star banjo, at $2,599.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 8:52 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home