Michael J. Miles - finding banjo chords all over the neck
Michael J. Miles's online clawhammer banjo workshop. In this 36-minute episode Michael, together with Deering's David Bandrowski, shows thirty-seven ways to play G, C, and D triad chords. The episode can now be seen on YouTube.
Deering also draw attention to an instruction book by Joseph Weidlich, Round Peak clawhammer banjo: traditional Appalachian fiddle tunes from Surry Count, NC, available from Deering for $19.99; and to their Vega Vintage Star banjo, at $2,599.
