Martha Spencer and Archer Broughton in UK
FOAOTMAD news blog, organ of the UK's old-time music and dance association, carries news of a show on 21 Sept. in Narberth, Wales, by the duo of Martha Spencer (right) and Archer Broughton. As appears from Martha's online tour schedule, this show will be part of a tour of the UK starting on 14 Sept. at the Green Note in London and culminating on 23 Sept. at the Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival in Scotland.
Martha toured Ireland nine years ago as a teenage singer, dancer, and musician with the Whitetop Mountain Band of Virginia, and is now forging an active career as a solo performer and in other combinations.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Britain, Dance, Old-time, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home