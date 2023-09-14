Inaugural Internation Pavilion at IBMA WOB 2023
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announce that this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, will present for the first time an International Pavilion, featuring bands from South Korea, Slovakia, Canada, Australia, Norway, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the USA. The sponsoring bodies are Bluegrass in La Roche, Dark Shadow Recording, Bluegrass Ambassadors, and Ear Trumpet Labs. The full lineup (which includes several names familiar to bluegrassers in Ireland) can be read here.
© Richard Hawkins
