Morris Public Relations press release explains how the title was chosen for 'Get lost', the instrumental composed and recorded by the phenomenal 14-year-old Wyatt Ellis of east Tennessee. The official music video can be heard on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube.
The musicians on the recording, shown in the image above, include two visitors to Ireland: Michael Cleveland (second from right) and Mike Bub(extreme right), whom you may have seen when he was in Galway in 1994 with Del McCoury; or more recently, playing bass in the Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band or in the Dublin bluegrass jam session of 29 Aug.
