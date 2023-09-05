'Charlotte' - new single from Cedar Hill
Mountain Fever Records announce a new single from Cedar Hill, the fine traditional-oriented band from the Ozark region who have made many friends and fans in Ireland from past appearances at Omagh and other venues. The song, 'Charlotte', features Frank Ray (mandolin, harmony vocal), Patti LaFleur (upright bass), Pete Brown (fiddle, harmony vocal), D.J. Shumate (banjo), and Dalton Harper guitar, lead vocal). Mountain Fever remark:
Cedar Hill’s long-time success is no doubt due to the talents of Frank Ray. His impressive career includes his induction into the SPBGMA Hall of Greats in 2019, the MerleFest Bluegrass Songwriter Award in 2018, the National Traditional Country Music Association’s (NTCMA) Lifetime Achievement Award in September 2018, and his induction into the NTCMA Hall of Fame in 2008.
