And finally...
The BIB editor (retired) writes:
My warmest thanks to Tony O'Brien and Uri Kohen for the way in which they have marked my retirement on their respective Facebooks, and to all members of our community, in Ireland and the wider bluegrass world, who have added their own comments. All your words are greatly appreciated, and I feel fully repaid for any effort that may have gone into the BIB over the past eighteen years.
Finally, it seems appropriate to repeat the thanks I gave when the BIB was launched on 21 Nov. 2005 - to Alice Toner who built the BIB for me and set it in working order, and to Eamonn Quigley for his cordial assistance.
© Richard Hawkins
