Woodbine's original lineup (l-r: Tony, Mel, Paddy, Liam)

Dunmore East, 2002

Various instruments: Clem O'Brien

Mandolin: Gerry Madden, John Denby, Joe Meehan, Jan Michielsen, Darren Lawrence, Tom Corbett, Roger Green, Sean McKerr, Tom Mindte, Skip Gorman

Banjo: Tom Hanway, John Brunschwyler, Evan Lyons, James Henry, Hugh McLean

Dobro: Johnny Gleeson, P.J. Power, Colin Henry, Tom Poole

Fiddle: Dessie Crerand, Charlie Arkins, George Kaye, Brian Thurber

Bass: Beth Lawrence

The heart of Woodbine (l-r): Liam, Nicola, Tony

The bluegrass journey of Woodbine began in 2002 when the lineup of, andplayed Athy, Dunmore East, amd Omagh bluegrass festivals. Mel was only ever in for the three fests and Paddy was in college, so by 2003was introduced on bass and vocals. The band recorded an album as a trio in ’04 and Paddy returned on mandolin.Woodbine built up a very loyal fan base over the next four years. Their second album was recorded in 2007 and included a couple of original songs written by Tony. By 2008 Paddy was involved in different genres of music and it was decided to change the lineup with longtime friendcoming in on banjo to replace Paddy. Richard retired from the band in 2017 and was replaced by. After COVID, from 2021 the core of the band was back to Tony, Liam, and Nicola with various guests joining for gigs. The band recorded a third album in 2009 that included a banjo breakdown, ’Smokin’ Woodbine’, written by Richard.Woodbine have played all the Irish bluegrass and bluegrass-related festivals, plus gigs in every corner of Ireland over the years. They were invited to play a special St Patrick’s day concert in Stormont in 2009, and played live on’s RTE radio programme and’s radio programme on Lyric FM.The band have had the honour of many guests joining them on stage for some gigs:It's been a great pleasure to share the stage with you all, thank you. Woodbine have had a wonderful journey and a big thank you goes to all our families, our many friends, festival and gig promoters for making it all possible.From all in Woodbine, thanks for creating great memories.© Tony O'Brien

Labels: Bands, Festivals, History, Visiting players