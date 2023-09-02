A bluegrass journey: Woodbine 2002-2023
Woodbine's original lineup (l-r: Tony, Mel, Paddy, Liam)
Dunmore East, 2002
Dunmore East, 2002
BIB editor's note: Woodbine played their final official gig a week ago at this year's Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival. Many thanks to Tony O'Brien for this chronicle of a band that has been at the heart of bluegrass in Ireland for twenty-one years.
The bluegrass journey of Woodbine began in 2002 when the lineup of Tony O'Brien, Liam Wright, Mel Corry, and Paddy Chanders played Athy, Dunmore East, amd Omagh bluegrass festivals. Mel was only ever in for the three fests and Paddy was in college, so by 2003 Nicola O'Brien was introduced on bass and vocals. The band recorded an album as a trio in ’04 and Paddy returned on mandolin.
Woodbine built up a very loyal fan base over the next four years. Their second album was recorded in 2007 and included a couple of original songs written by Tony. By 2008 Paddy was involved in different genres of music and it was decided to change the lineup with longtime friend Richard Hawkins coming in on banjo to replace Paddy. Richard retired from the band in 2017 and was replaced by Martin Cooney. After COVID, from 2021 the core of the band was back to Tony, Liam, and Nicola with various guests joining for gigs. The band recorded a third album in 2009 that included a banjo breakdown, ’Smokin’ Woodbine’, written by Richard.
Woodbine have played all the Irish bluegrass and bluegrass-related festivals, plus gigs in every corner of Ireland over the years. They were invited to play a special St Patrick’s day concert in Stormont in 2009, and played live on Ryan Tubridy’s RTE radio programme and Marty Whelan’s radio programme on Lyric FM.
The band have had the honour of many guests joining them on stage for some gigs:
- Various instruments: Clem O'Brien
- Mandolin: Gerry Madden, John Denby, Joe Meehan, Jan Michielsen, Darren Lawrence, Tom Corbett, Roger Green, Sean McKerr, Tom Mindte, Skip Gorman
- Banjo: Tom Hanway, John Brunschwyler, Evan Lyons, James Henry, Hugh McLean
- Dobro: Johnny Gleeson, P.J. Power, Colin Henry, Tom Poole
- Fiddle: Dessie Crerand, Charlie Arkins, George Kaye, Brian Thurber
- Bass: Beth Lawrence
From all in Woodbine, thanks for creating great memories.
The heart of Woodbine (l-r): Liam, Nicola, Tony
© Tony O'Brien
