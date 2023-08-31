Yonder Boys () back in Ireland, 8-24 Sept. 2023
Yonder Boys (USA/AUS/CHL), who were part of the 2022 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival and toured for a week in Ireland in January this year, will be back at the end of next week to play at the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul. Co. Dublin, on Friday 8 Sept. as the first show in a tour lasting to 24 Sept. The full schedule, as it appears on their website, is as follows:
- Fri. 8th Sept.: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
- Sat. 9th: Monroe's, Galway city
- Sun. 10th: Mullarkey's, Clifden, Co. Galway
- Wed. 13th: The Sunflower, Belfast
- Fri. 15th: Bennigan's, Derry city
- Sat. 16th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
- Sun. 17th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
- Thurs. 21st-Sun. 24th: Clonakilty Guitar Festival, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
Labels: Festivals, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home