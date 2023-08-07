Water Tower (USA) and the Caleb & Reeb Country Band (USA) in Ireland, Aug.-Sept. 2023
Thanks to Electric Cave Production and Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for this special press release:
From America to Ireland - music to brighten up your summer
Greetings!
As the Irish summer brought us nothing but rain, we are looking forward to bring a bit of sunshine to our Irish fans and followers.
The Electric Cave Production and Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are delighted to announce two tours of superb American bands this August and September.
Water Tower are no stranger for Irish music fans, but this will be their first ever Irish tour in this current lineup. The band will come to our shores to play the great Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival before embarking on a tour all over the island (24 August–2 September).
Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms will bring their superb six-piece country band to Ireland for the very first time. Caleb and Reeb are better known as 2/4 of the Foghorn Stringband and from their duo performances, but this country band is as good as acoustic country music gets (30 August-6 September).
Get tickets for their gigs well in advance directly from the venues.
Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms includes links for booking tickets and location maps. All shows in these tours are now shown on the BIB calendar.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Festivals, Promoters, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home