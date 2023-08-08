US picker visiting Scotland and Ireland, 12-26 Sept. 2023
post from Matt Bruno (right), currently based in Seattle, WA, announcing that he will be
traveling from the US to travel around Scotland and Ireland for a bit in September and looking for some bluegrass jams or sessions to sit in on. I'm looking for any suggestions on where I should visit! I haven't finalized my schedule, but I'm in the area from 9/12 to 9/26. I play mostly mandolin these days - lots of bluegrass, some trad Irish, gypsy jazz, and a few other genres. Mostly just looking to have some fun at a bar or perhaps sit in with a band for a few tunes.
Matt has already received many responses, including some from centres of activity in Ireland of which the BIB had no previous knowledge. His website has (among many other things) samples of his music and a contact page.
