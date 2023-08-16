US bluegrasser in Ireland, 25 Oct.- 7 Nov.2023
My wife and I will be visiting Ireland around the Puca Festival time. I am a 5-string banjo player and although I am not bringing my banjo, I plan on bringing my picks, and I would like to visit a few bluegrass jams (sessions) if such exists across the pond.
We will arrive in Dublin [Wed.] 25 Oct. and spend a few days in Dublin and then head to Trim on Friday for the festival. After that we just plan on making it to the western and southern coasts exploring. We then will be back in Dublin no later than [Tues.] Nov. 7th to return to the US (south-western Pennsylvania), where I grew up learning 3-finger Scruggs-style bluegrass banjo.
Any info you may have or resources that I may use to locate local bluegrass events during that timeframe would be greatly appreciated.
The Puca Festival will be held in Trim and Athboy, Co. Meath, from 27 to 31 October. Eric can be contacted by e-mail.
