Two Time Polka August gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:
Skibbeereen Blues, Soul & Roots Festival
Fri. 18th: Tanyard Bar, 10.00 p.m., adm. free
Sun. 20th: Eldon Hotel, 7.00-9.00 p.m., adm. free
Crane LaneTheatre, Cork city
Sun. 27th: Midnight to 2.00 a.m., adm. free
Our next mail will give details of our gigs at the Cork Folk Festival, Culture night, The Blue Haven, and an event we’re playing at in the Netherlands.
