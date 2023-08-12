12 August 2023

Two Time Polka August gigs

Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:

Skibbeereen Blues, Soul & Roots Festival

Fri. 18th: Tanyard Bar, 10.00 p.m., adm. free

Sun. 20th: Eldon Hotel, 7.00-9.00 p.m., adm. free

Crane LaneTheatre, Cork city

Sun. 27th: Midnight to 2.00 a.m., adm. free

Our next mail will give details of our gigs at the Cork Folk Festival, Culture night, The Blue Haven, and an event we’re playing at in the Netherlands.

Check our website for all gig details.

Regards & thanks,

Ray & TTP

