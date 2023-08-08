TSEAC becomes honky-tonk and barn dance venue, 2 Sept. 2023
Water Tower and the Caleb & Reeb Country Band. Today the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre (TSEAC) announces that it is presenting the show by Caleb & Reeb & Co. on 2 Sept. as 'a modern-day honky tonk & barn dance', and as 'an outdoor seated event under our iconic TSEAC canopy. Full bar, food and snacks available'.
The band includes Joel Savoy, Russ Blake, Mike Bub, and Micheal Carroll. Tickets (€20.00) can be booked here.
Labels: Country, Dance, Venues, Visiting bands
