Tim O'Brien interviewed on Bluegrass Today
Tim O'Brien, who has been visiting Ireland as a performing musician since the late 1970s (most recently earlier this year with his wife Jan Fabricius), has been interviewed on Bluegrass Today by Lee Zimmerman, who caught him before the start of a European tour. It's a long, wide-ranging interview, appropriate for Tim O'Brien's long and multi-faceted career; topics include his latest album, Cup of sugar, tours and travelling, reacting to change, where songs come from, changing perspectives, marriage and music, Hot Rize reunion, and staying positive.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Interviews, Visiting players
