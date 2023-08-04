The Purple Hulls (USA) in Newry, 15 Aug. 2023
The Purple Hulls (Penny Lea Clark Gimble, guitar/ mandolin, and Katy Lou Clark, banjo/ guitar), raised on a family farm in east Texas, will be performing in Newry on Tuesday 15 August at 8.00 p.m., at a free concert in Riverside Church, Basin Walk, Newry. Nigel adds that they hope to have their brother, Banjo Ben, with them on this date - both, however, are very capable instrumentalists and their close, warm vocal harmony is all one would expect from twin sisters. Examples of their music are on their website and Facebook. Their Newry appearance follows two shows in Finland.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home