'Take me high' - new single coming from JigJam
JigJam announce that their new single, 'Take me high', will be released on Friday 8 Sept.:
We are so excited to share the first of many new original songs with you all. This one is called 'Take me high' and was written by our banjo maestro Daithi Melia [below]. We've been enjoying playing this one live all summer and cannot wait to have it out into the world.
A brief promotional video for 'Take me high' is on YouTube; if you like it, you can help JigJam by pre-saving the single at this link.
