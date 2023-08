There is one week left for BIB readers to take advantage of the discount offered to them (see the BIB's sidebar) on purchase of's book Well of souls: uncovering the banjo's hidden history , published by W.W. Norton & Company . The book sets out to be thought-provoking and succeeds. Some of my own thoughts will appear on the BIB in the next few days; but in short, anyone interested in banjo history should read it.: the tenor banjo, as used in Irish music, does not appear in this story, and does not belong there.. It dates from about 1900 (give or take a few years) and in tuning and playing style it is essentially a member of the mandolin family which has been given - for the sake of volume and tone - a sound chamber that was developed for the banjo over fifty years earlier by European-American instrument-makers, making use of European drum-tightening methods.© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Banjo, Books, History, Instruments, Opinion