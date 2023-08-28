Shane Hennessy - touring in the USA, and more
Shane Hennessy sends his Aug.-Sept. 2023 newsletter from Peoria, ILL, where he has just played the Peoria Irish Fest. On Wednesday this week he will play his first show in California; of his following five dates (up to mid September) three are in the MidWest, one at the Station Inn in Nashville, TN, and one in Syracuse, NY. Two further North America dates are confirmed for March 2024, following his work at Guitar Workshop Spain in February.
New items are in Shane's merchandise store, and the physical CD of his 2017 album Marrakesh is back in stock. All this and more is in the newsletter, together with Shane's thanks to Culture Ireland for the agency's support; he writes: 'I don't know how many of us would be able to tour without the help of Culture Ireland.'
Labels: Agencies, Guitar, Recordings, Tours
