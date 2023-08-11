Report and photos from Bluegrass at La Roche 2023
Bluegrass in La Roche festival - the largest bluegrass festival in Europe - took place at La Roche-sur-Foron, Haute Savoie, France, on the edge of the French Alps. A comprehensive report on all five days of the festival has been contributed to Bluegrass Today by Michael Luchtan, an American resident in Barcelona, who last year contributed to BT a warmly approving report on the 2022 Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival. The La Roche report is accompanied by twenty-three excellent photos by Elliot Siff, including shots of (among other familiar names) the Special Consensus, the Henhouse Prowlers, and the Truffle Valley Boys.
© Richard Hawkins
