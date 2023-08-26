Promised land from Danny Burns
Danny Burns, born and raised in the north-west of this island, released yesterday (Fri. 25 Aug.) his new album Promised land, with guest artists Sam Bush, Tim O’Brien, Bryan Simpson, and Aine Burns. The Bonfire Music Group press release gives more details, including a list of all ten tracks with the songwriters' names. The official video for his 'Come to Jesus', featuring Sam Bush, can be seen on YouTube.
Danny Burns has been opening shows for Steve Earle in the last month, and will be playing several shows to mark the release of the new album.
