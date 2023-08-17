Programme for next week's 28th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival (25-27 Aug. 2023)
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival at Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, for these images from the Festival flyer for next week's event (25-27 Aug.), the 28th in the series since its foundation in 1995 when (thanks to the recommendation of Gerry Madden) Colorado's splendid Bluegrass Patriots were topping the bill - a great way to launch a festival.
Above is the schedule for the three days, showing that the Boxcar Preachers, the US headline act, will be on stage for a substantial part of the weekend. Below is a display of the Festival's sponsors from Dunmore East itself and from Waterford city, whose support has made the Festival possible.
