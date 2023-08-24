Playing and improvising the blues on clawhammer banjo
Michael J. Miles's online clawhammer banjo workshop. In this 37-minute episode Michael, together with Deering's David Bandrowski, deals with playing blues and improvising in the blues style using clawhammer technique. The episode was transmitted live last night (23 Aug.) but can now be seen on YouTube.
Deering also draw attention to two instruction books by Michael (Bob Dylan for clawhammer banjo and Country classics for banjo) and to the Goodtime Americana Deco banjo, one of their new range of four Goodtime Deco 5-strings.
