Noriana Kennedy in top traditional quartet, London, 28 Sept. 2023
19 Jan. the BIB post included the announcement by Music Network, Ireland's national music development organisation, that Noriana Kennedy of The Whileaways would be touring Ireland in February as a member of a select traditional music quartet: Noriana (vocals/banjo), Oisín MacDiarmada (fiddle), Mirella Murray (accordion), and Donogh Hennessy (guitar). Following the success of that tour, Music Network now announce that the quartet (above) will reunite on 28 Sept. for a special concert at the Irish Cultural Centre in London. Tickets (£6-£15) can be booked on the Music Network website.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Britain, concerts, Irish music, Old-time
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home