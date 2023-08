*

The Kody Norris Show , headliners in the bluegrass section of this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, won the Entertainer and Instrumental Group awards at this year's SPBGMA awards; released a new album,, in June; and have since played the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, where the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent , gave them a formal invitation to make their debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Their Opry debut was on Wednesday 9 Aug.; the photo above, taken byfor 2911 Media, shows the band with Rhonda (extreme left), brother(extreme right), andof the Opry (centre). A special orange vinyl issue ofwill come out today (Fri. 11 Aug.). Much more details and several fine photos are on the 2911 Media press release Chris Jones & the Night Drivers , last here four years ago, are releasinga new single, 'Pages in your hand'. Chris co-wrote the song with Thomm Jutz ; he explains something of what went into the writing of it on Bluegrass Today , where the single can slso be heard. Patrick McAvinue , who toured Ireland years ago as a teenage fiddler in\s Patuxent Partners, has issued a new six-track EP,, It's an intense project, with high-powered playing and singing from top-level musicians.reviews it on Bluegrass Today , with a playlist giving ninety-second samples of all six tracks.© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Awards, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players