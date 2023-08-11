News of past visitors
Kody Norris Show, headliners in the bluegrass section of this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, won the Entertainer and Instrumental Group awards at this year's SPBGMA awards; released a new album, Rhinestone revival, in June; and have since played the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, where the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, gave them a formal invitation to make their debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Their Opry debut was on Wednesday 9 Aug.; the photo above, taken by Jeremy Westby for 2911 Media, shows the band with Rhonda (extreme left), brother Darrin (extreme right), and Dan Rogers of the Opry (centre). A special orange vinyl issue of Rhinestone revival will come out today (Fri. 11 Aug.). Much more details and several fine photos are on the 2911 Media press release.
*Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, last here four years ago, are releasing today a new single, 'Pages in your hand'. Chris co-wrote the song with Thomm Jutz; he explains something of what went into the writing of it on Bluegrass Today, where the single can slso be heard.
*Patrick McAvinue, who toured Ireland years ago as a teenage fiddler in Tom Mindte\s Patuxent Partners, has issued a new six-track EP, Fortis, It's an intense project, with high-powered playing and singing from top-level musicians. Braeden Paul reviews it on Bluegrass Today, with a playlist giving ninety-second samples of all six tracks.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Awards, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players
