Kody Norris Show (USA) on the air this weekend
Kody Norris Show (whose headlining the bluegrass section of this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival is just one part of the roll they're on) can be heard for four successive days this weekend, beginning today (Fri. 25 Aug.) on SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction Channel 77 radio, with emphasis on their latest album Rhinestone revival.
For many more details, including the band's tour schedule till the beginning of December, photos, and a video, conxult the 2911 Media press release, In early November the Kody Norris Show is scheduled to play on three days at the Mountaingrass festival in Australia.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Festivals, Media, Visiting bands
