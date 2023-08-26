Jubilee from Old Crow Medicine Show
Old Crow Medicine Show, who were 'discovered' by Doc Watson in 2999, gave the world 'Wagon wheel', were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013, and won a Grammy Folk Album award in 2014. Three official videos of tracks from the new album are on their website, and two of them are imbedded in the review. Ketch Secor, founder member of the Medicine Show, together with Molly Tuttle, will host this year's IBMA Awards Show.
