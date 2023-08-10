I Draw Slow at Whelan's, Dublin, Sat. 12 Aug. 2023
Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce the start of their Trad & Folk Festival Free Weekender, covering tonight (Thurs. 10 Aug.) and the two following nights. Of special interest to BIB readers is the fact that the headliners on Saturday night (12 Aug.) will be Dublin's own I Draw Slow, who have taken their spirited brand of neo-old-time-string-band music to the USA with great success in repeated tours. Whelan's announce: 'FREE ENTRY before 10.30 p.m. on Friday & Saturday – No need for a ticket – Walk-ins welcome. Strictly over 18s; I.D. may be required.'
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home