Bluegrass Unlimited has a seven-page cover story by Sandy Hatley on Lorraine Jordan, with much more about the Lady of Tradition elsewhere in the issue; features on fiddlers Warren Blair and Wayne Jerrolds; and a review section including the latest albums by Rick Faris and Molly Tuttle (among others) and BU editor Dan Miller's review of Michael Streissguth's new book Highways and heartaches: how Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, and children of the New South saved the soul of country music, which he highly recommends.
The current issue ('no. 102', summer 2023) of British Bluegrass News, journal of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA), has a four-page cover story on Paul Armer, young guitarist, singer, and songwriter from Cornwall, who came to bluegrass through rock, country, and Sturgill Simpson and developed a strong sense of time through the metronome (he now recommends Strum Machine). He talks to BBN editor Chris Lord about his guitars, recording projects, and more. Other features include a report by Glasgow-based mandolinist Callum Morton; Eric Kwiatkowski's memories of his journey as a flatpicker; and highly positive reviews by Brian Dowdall of the CD The Truffle Valley Boys sing and play authentic Blue Grass music, and by Jack Baker of another Italian product, Techpicks. Baker's regular 'Tab corner' features the Sonny Osborne classic 'Sledd ridin'', with tabs for banjo, mandolin, and guitar, and notation for fiddle.
